Thank God my children don’t drink or smoke – Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian comedienne, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has disclosed that her kids neither drink nor smoke.



In what was meant to be a pre-birthday post about her twins who will be turning 20 soon, Afia Schwarzenegger expressed gratitude to God for giving her children who do not engage in such vices.



Among other things, she also touted herself as a responsible mother for raising children who do not smoke.



“Dear God, I thank you. Me, mother have sons that don’t drink alcohol nor smoke. 20 years of No drama…I thank you, God of Bishop David Oyedepo, I thank you, God of Mogpa, I thank you, God of Hebron Prayer camp, I thank you, God of Mama Agartha, (Palace Pentecostal) I thank you God of Mamalistic….I thank you God… I thank the God of Mama Kafui.

“I bless the name of the God of my parents, I adore you king of kings. Indeed what God cannot do does not exist. I thank you God for divine protection and preservation in Jesus’s name, Amen. I thank you daddy for being the wonderful angel always watching over our sons.. Love you forever Reinhard and thank you for this beautiful gift u gave me. 97% loading,” she wrote.



John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling and James Ian Heerdegen Geiling are past students of Kumasi High School (KUHIS).



It can be recalled that sometime in July 2021, Afia Schwarzenegger publicly disclosed that she smokes GH¢5,000 worth of weed every week.



