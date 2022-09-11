Thank Nigerians for bringing the world's attention to Afrobeats - Wendy Shay jabs her colleagues

Singer, Wendy Shay

Afro Pop singer, Wendy Shay has given massive credit to Nigerian artistes for promoting the Afrobeats genre and also getting the world to appreciate it, unlike her Ghanaian counterparts.

Wendy in a tweet on Saturday made a wake-up call to local artistes whom she argued couldn't have sold Afrobeats international if not for the effort and promotion made by Nigerian musicians.



For this reason and more, she has charged colleagues now feeding off the Afrobeats vibe to be more than ever, grateful to Nigerians.



"Ghanaian artistes should thank Nigerians artistes, for bringing the world’s attention to Africa …through Afrobeats. Ghana wake up!" read her tweet dated September 10.



Ghanaians on Twitter went ballistic over her 'uncuff' statement and what many have termed as disrespect to Ghanaian musicians.



A Twitter user @JuniorLennox1 argued that artistes had paid their dues in when it comes to the promotion of Afrobeats.



His comment to Wendy read: "Like seriously. And you call yourself an artist whiles you don’t even know what’s going on."

Another @FRichbard added: "It’s originated here. So what do you mean now."



