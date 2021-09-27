Thank you for believing in me – Wendy Shay eulogizes Bullet

Bullet of RuffTown Records

Wendy Shay has penned a touching letter to praise her manager, Bullet of RuffTown Records, for his unfailing faith in her and her talent.

In an Instagram post, the songstress disclosed the turbulent journey of standing tall as some industry players sort to tear her down.



She said that despite all these bad vibes, Bullet stuck with her, and today they are one of the greatest artiste-manager duads ever seen.



Wendy Shay wrote, “Thank you, Boss, for believing in the talent you saw in me when no one did. Even though some key players in the Industry discouraged you not to work with me cos I won’t make it, you still went ahead and pushed me to the top.”

As she heaped praises on him, Wendy also blessed her manager and declared him the best manager ever.



“May God continue to bless you to bring greater Artiste out. You are indeed the best manager! King Bullet aka bonowre. #jokes. I celebrate you today and forever @bullet_rufftown. Ps: it’s not his birthday! I don’t need a special day to appreciate him,” she concluded.



