Thank you for changing my life forever – Selena Gomez shows appreciation to Rema

Rema and Selena Gomez

American talented singer, Selena Gomez, who doubles as an actress has shown her appreciation to Nigerian singer, Rema for letting her be part of one of the most popular songs, ‘Calm Down'.

Following the release of ‘Calm Down’ by Rema in February 2022, the Nigerian singer together with Selena Gomez came up with a remix of the song in September 2022.



The song’s remix was welcomed by a number of people and shortly after its release, it reached number one on Billboard US Afrobeats Songs and number three on the Global 200 chart.



Also, the song since its release can boast of amassing 530 million views on YouTube.



In a post shared by Selena Gomez on the Instagram page on July 2, 2023, the singer posted a picture of her and Rema and under the post, she expressed her gratitude to Rema for giving her the opportunity to be part of that amazing song.



She added that her appearance in the song has brought about some changes in her life.

“This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever”, she captioned under the post.



Rema, upon seeing the post reacted to it and wrote: “Love you too Queen”.



Check out Selena’s post below





ED/BB