Thank you for not helping someone push me into a pit – Joyce Blessing to fans amidst DNA scandal

Joyce Blessing speaks for the first time amidst DNA brouhaha

Joyce Blessing hit with a paternity controversy



Controversy hits Joyce Blessing’s marriage



Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, has appreciated Ghanaians for what she described as an overwhelming support during her marital struggles.



In what was meant to be an appreciation message to Ghanaians, Joyce Blessing thanked her fans for solidly supporting her and not being judgemental during her alleged infidelity scandal.



Joyce Blessing has been in the news recently over reports that her ex-husband discovered through a DNA test that one of their children is not his.



She has been subjected to attacks and condemnation by a section of Ghanaians following news of her alleged infidelity.

But in what appears to be her first response after the incident, Joyce Blessing has sent out words of gratitude to her fans.



Without addressing the main issue and her side of the story, the ‘Repent’ hitmaker said she will speak at the right time.



“I read all your messages. It motivates me a lot and keeps me going and I do appreciate it. God bless you all. I thank you all for not aiding someone push me down the pit. God bless you all. God grant all your wishes and supply all your needs. May he heed to your prayers anytime you call on him. At the right time, I’ll come and explain myself,” she stated during her live worship programme on social media.



Watch the video below



