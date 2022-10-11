‘Thank you, haters’ – Prince David Osei retorts after backlash over intended demo

Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei’s threat to organise the youth and stage a demonstration against the Akufo-Addo government for the hardship in the country was met with mixed reactions with some tweeps dragging him.

The actor, however, seemed unperturbed in a rebuttal shared on his Instagram page, Tuesday.



On the back of the World Bank’s report that ranked Ghana 1st with highest food price increases of 122% in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2022, the actor acknowledging that “there is global crisis and hardships” said regardless, Ghanaians deserved better.



“It looks like you and your ministers are determined to inflict untoward hardship on the citizenry. I decided to give you and your government the benefit of the doubt, I reckon I was wrong!



“The Youth of this nation are not smiling, it pours, but we are still sweating. If things don’t change by December, we will mobilise the youth of this country and hit the street irrespective of party affiliations, whether NPP, NDC, CQQ, PNC whatever, it doesn’t matter now, we are all in this together,” he fumed with rage.



Prince David Osei after making the tweet topped Twitter trends as his post divided opinions.

Reacting to the comments, the actor took notice of the backlash while stressing his inflexible resolve to not be intimidated by the negative comments hurled at him.



“Thank You Ghana for making me no 1 trend on Twitter, this shows, you guys are really listening and paying attention... I speak to the issues that’s all, I am NPP just as others are NDC and other parties, but that doesn’t mean I will keep quiet when things are going bad in the country.



“I stood on political platforms to campaign for NPP… If someone doesn’t get the drift then I am sorry, I can’t help you! I wish to push the agenda of a better Ghana for all irrespective of party lines, so help me God!! Lastly, thank you Haters and those insulting me, bringing back my campaign videos and pictures, I no vex it is part of the game, I love you all. Please keep trolls coming so we maintain no 1 on Twitter,” Prince David Osei stated.



