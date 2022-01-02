Thanks for being loyal - Patapaa celebrates wife on 1st wedding anniversary

Singer Patapaa and wife

Patapaa celebrates German wife

May our love continue to grow, Patapaa to wife



My wife is loyal, Patapaa



Artiste Patapaa has marked his first wedding anniversary with his German wife, Liha Miller, by appreciating her unflinching love and loyalty.



The 'One Corner' hitmaker and Liha on January 2, 2021, tied the knot in a traditional wedding at Swedru in the Central Region.



Patapaa, a year after their union, took to his official Facebook page to shower praises on his beautiful wife for standing beside him through the good and bad times.

The post sighted by GhanaWeb on January 2 read: "May our appetite for each other’s love and company always remain insatiable. Congrats @lihamiller for being loyal and loving all this while and always !!! May the love we have for one another continue to grow and blossom with each passing year. Wishing an endless happiness, Joy and Love on our Anniversary and always. Happy Anniversary to us my lovely Wife @lihamiller !!! #Pa2PaSojas."



Also, First Lady Of Pa2Pa Sojas in a post on Instagram wrote: "Exactly A Year Ago Today I Said Yes To The LOML, My Best Friend, My Soulmate, My Gossip Partner & My Better Half. I Can't Even Imagine A Life Without You Again. I Love You To The Moon & Back. Happy Anniversary To Us Baby @patapaa_amisty."



Read the post below:



