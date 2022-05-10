1
Menu
Entertainment

That awkward moment Serwaa Amihere hosted Abena Korkor on the red carpet

Video Archive
Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Serwaa Amihere comes face to face with Abena Korkor

Serwaa Amihere interviews Abena Korkor on VGMA red carpet

Abena Korkor fights Serwaa Amihere on social media

It was a weird moment on the main red carpet at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, (VGMAs) when Serwaa Amihere came face to face with the lady who has severally defamed her on social media.

Abena Korkor who has constantly been slut-shaming the popular broadcaster did not hesitate to jump on the red carpet to showcase her appearance and to also interact.

Perhaps, Korkor was ready for any kind of payback from Serwaa but was met with a surprise when she rather received a warm reception from her.

After dragging her name in the mud, apologizing, and later storming social media with more damning allegations, many had thought that Serwaa Amihere would have declined to speak to the socialite but that wasn’t the case.

Professionalism was at its peak when Serwaa stood in front of the woman who had severally embarrassed her on social media.

Although tensions were high, Serwaa comported herself as the two vibed on the red carpet.

Watch the video below:

Watch the latest episode of Bloggers’ Forum below.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC releases timetable for its elections
8 women who were the first to occupy some top positions in Ghana
Pros and cons of picking Alan Kyerematen to lead NPP in 2024
Meet Rebbecca, the adorable wife of GFA President Kurt Okraku
Hideout of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah at Karimenga left in ruins
‘I sat up when my child told me she did not ask to be born’ – Former Minister
Hopeson Adorye touts Alan Kyerematen for NPP flagbearer
Social media users react to viral video of Partey and new lady
Social media users react to viral video of Partey and new lady
Freedom of speech flourished under Mahama - Bobie Ansah writes to BBC
Related Articles: