That awkward moment Tems stopped Wizkid from lifting her on stage

Drama as Wizkid tries to carry Tems during 02 Arena concert
Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Tems, caused a stir on stage during their performance at the O2 Arena on Sunday, November 28, 2021, in London.
Performing their award-winning song ‘Essence’ whiles thrilling the audience at the 20,000-capacity Arena, Wizkid in the heat of the moment attempted to lift Tems.
The ‘Ojuelegba’ hitmaker in all ecstasy, gathered all the strength inside of him to lift Tems and this somewhat caused a stir on stage.
The ‘Damages’ singer appeared to have rejected the move while the teaming crowd cheered them on.
The clip has continued to attract reactions on social media, with scores of social media users sharing different views.
Meanwhile, the concert attended by thousands of music lovers was labeled a historic show when Wizkid sold-out the 02 Arena in under 12 minutes.
The likes of Chrisbrown, King Promise, Skepta, Burna Boy, Buju, and many others performed during Wizkid’s concert.
Watch the video below
Me Agreeing to Tems and conditions without reading. pic.twitter.com/Ppv6RmbNKk— Ors???? (@deoors) December 1, 2021
Tems & Wizkid backstage pic.twitter.com/tcM2u1bJKA— Sarae???? (@LoveSarae) December 1, 2021
Tems to all the agendas pic.twitter.com/OEcFI8civj— TEMS GALLERY WALL???? (@temsgallery) December 2, 2021
Wizkid trying to pick up Tems has finished me ???????????? like whTttt !????? pic.twitter.com/WrsXAxc59s— sexc girl from gh (@glvnda) December 2, 2021
Watch the moment Tems wasn’t having any of that with Wizkid#Wizkid03 pic.twitter.com/EovwdsT8pi— Vinnie (@vinz_matthews) December 1, 2021
Tems on day 2 https://t.co/pBSsYT2A2S pic.twitter.com/dfrrJLzmou— Simone not Thimone ???????? (@leizenomis) December 1, 2021
The rubbing up against Tems was very classless when you consider that she seems very particular about her space and body. Didn’t like that for her. ????— Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) December 1, 2021