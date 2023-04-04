10
That is not me in Jesus name! – Nigerian actress reacts to Harold Amenyah’s wife’s photo

Yetunde And Harold's Wife.png Yetunde Gold has clarified that she and Harold Amenyah's wife are not the same

Tue, 4 Apr 2023

Nigerian actress, Yetunde Gold has reacted to pictures of herself being mistaken for Harold Amenyah’s wife.

Earlier, in a bid to clarify or prove that Harold’s wife is not as bad looking as people perceived, some pictures were splashed all over social media, particularly, on Ghanaian blogs.

It was the case that netizens made a collage of the dug-up pictures and wedding photos of Harold’s wife to shame critics.

Interestingly, a critical look at the pictures showed that the faces were distinct from each other; yet, some netizens have since insisted that it was truly Harold’s wife.

But reacting to the development, the Nigerian actress who has chanced on her pictures on Ghanaian blogs, took to Instagram and wrote: “I heard I am trending in Ghana.”

Afterward, she shared the trending wedding photo of Harold Amenyah and his wife, with the caption:

“See why I am trending in Ghana. God abeg oooo. God Abeg ooo, I am not married. That is not me in Jesus name. I woke up to see myself on almost all the blogs in Ghana. Wahala.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
