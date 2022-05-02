That moment Alan Kyerematen joined Empress Gifty on stage

Alan Kyerematen shows support to Empress Gifty at TREC concert

Alan Kyerematen donates fat envelope to Empress Gifty



Empress Gifty holds 'TREC' 2022



A member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, was spotted among the high-profile personalities who graced gospel singer, Empress Gifty’s 'The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC)' held in Accra on May 1, 2022.



It appears Hopesen Adorye, the husband of the gospel musician and a staunch NPP member mobilized some of the party’s bigwigs to have a feel of his wife’s concert and also to support her.



Halfway through her stage performance, Empress Gifty was joined by Alan Kyeremanten.



Beaming with smiles, the two interacted with each other while they posed for the cameras.

Alan K. as the politician is affectionately called did not only make an appearance but also donated a fat envelope to the ‘Eye Woa’ hitmaker. The donation was later announced on stage.



Held under the theme, 'The essence of the empty tomb’ with a biblical reference to 1 Corinthians 15:3-5, Empress Gifty’s event witnessed performances from the likes of Peterson Okopi, Tagoe Sisters, Rev. Perry Lokko, Eric Jeshrun, Jack Alolome among others.



Empress Gifty also made headlines with a ‘much talked about’ entry, captured in a well-decorated globe-shaped tomb that signifies the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.



