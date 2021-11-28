That moment Sefa gave McBrown, others ‘dangerous’ winding lessons

Sefa displays seductive dance moves on United Showbiz

Ghanaian songstress Sefa took to the dancefloor exhibiting some crazy body moves and left everybody in awe during UTV’s United Showbiz held on November 27, 2021.



Moving her body seductively, Sefa exhibited some dance moves displayed in her ‘fever’ music video.



This was after Nana Ama McBrown asked the ‘E-choke’ singer to teach her some of the dance moves in her music video.



Wearing a short gold fringe dress, Sefa swung her waist side by side as she bent down and shook her bum in an enticing manner.

The United Showbiz host, Nana Ama Mcbrown was left in awe as she paid close attention to Sefa displaying the rigorous body moves.



One can recall that Sefa was accused of seducing Sarkodie on set during the shoot of her ‘Fever’ song.



This perhaps was due to how she seductively moved her body around Sarkodie in that particular video.



Watch the video below







