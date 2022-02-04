That moment when Despite joined Stonebwoy on stage

Despite cheers Stonebwoy during performance

To prove his passion for entertainment and his love for the BHIM fraternity, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite was rigorously grooving to Stonebwoy’s performance at his 60th birthday held inside his mansion in Accra.



The popular business mogul who was keen on grabbing Stonebwoy’s attention first stood beneath the stage in the midst of the crowd and hailed the dancehall artiste.



He was then escorted to the stage to interact with Stonebwoy where they both danced and passionately hugged each other.

Interestingly, Stonebwoy was performing with Mona4Real when Despite mounted the stage but it seemed as though he couldn’t identify Mona as he walked past her and got off the stage.



It appears there is a tight rapport between Stonebwoy and Dr. Osei Kwame Despite as they were seen during the launch of McDan’s private jet lounge taking pictures and interacting with each other.



Stonebwoy during that particular event placed his arms around Despite’s shoulders during a photoshoot session.



