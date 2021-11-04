The 2 Ghanaians ruling the world of fashion

Ozwald Boateng and Edward_Enninful

When fashion was mentioned in the past, it was assumed women were born to rule in that field. But in today's day and time, men have taken the fashion industry by storm, leaving no place for women.

The two names that stand out in the world today are two African men from Ghana, born to Ghanaian parents - Oswald Boateng and Edward Enninful.



Ozwald Boateng OBE



Ozwald Boateng OBE (born 28 February 1967) is an English fashion designer of Ghanaian descent, known for his trademark twist on classic British tailoring and bespoke style.



The fashion guru is one of many British stars with a Ghanaian connection. He was born in Ghana and raised in North London.



Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Ozwald Boateng's talent for flare and design came very early. After dropping out of the computing course he was studying at the time, he enrolled at Southgate College to study fashion. Recognizing that the signs for his future career had been around him all along, working from his mother’s sewing machine he created his first collection which he sold to menswear fashion store Sprint in London's Covent Garden in the late 80s.

In his early twenties, he dressed celebrities such as Mick Jagger, Jimmy Paige, and Spike Lee. Ozwald Boateng set up a design studio on London’s famous Portobello Road, where he would start a journey that would see him change the course of men’s fashion and become one of the most recognizable names in the industry.



He won lots of awards and even won one in 2000 - with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II bestowing on him an honorary award.



After three decades of hard work, fashion, awards, and making a household name for himself, Ozwald Boateng keeps going strong.







Edward Kobina Enninful OBE

Edward is editor-in-chief of British Vogue and European editorial director of Condé Nast. He was appointed fashion director of British fashion magazine i-D at the age of 18, a position he held for over two decades. He subsequently held the positions of Contributing Fashion Editor at Vogue Italia and American Vogue, as well as Creative Fashion Director at W Magazine. Enninful was appointed editor-in-chief of British Vogue in 2017.



Edward Enninful was born in Ghana, and at a very young age, emigrated to Ladbroke Grove, London, along with his parents and five siblings. His mother worked as a seamstress and inspired him with the vividly patterned colours and fabrics she used while creating clothing for her British-Ghanaian friends.



At the age of 16, Enninful was spotted on a train by stylist Simon Foxton. A few weeks later, he was shooting with Foxton at his house, along with Nick Knight, a founder-photographer of i-D. By the age of 17, he had been introduced to Trish and Terry Jones, founder of the i-D magazine, and soon began assisting i-D fashion director Beth Summers. He finished college, earning a degree at Goldsmiths, University of London while juggling with his modeling career and assisting on shoots with Foxton and Summers. Summers left the magazine a few weeks after Enninful's 18th birthday, and Terry Jones gave Enninful the position.



Fast forward to 10 April 2017, Edward Enninful was confirmed as the editor-in-chief of British Vogue making him the first black editor-in-chief of the magazine.



