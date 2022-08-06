The 4 new titles bestowed on the 'newly-ordained' Evangelist Patricia Aseidu

Nana Agradaa

Self-acclaimed woman of God, Patricia Asiedu, has officially announced her clergy titles, a week after her ordination as a servant of God.

In a viral social media video on Facebook, Patricia Asiedu, who was formerly a fetish priestess known as Nana Agraada stated that she is now called, Reverend, Doctor, Evangelist, Prophetess Mama Pat.



"Now my name is, Reverend, Doctor, Prophetess, Evangelist Mama Pat," she revealed.



She also expressed to some senior clergymen who were present at her ordination to show their support and welcome her to Christianity.



She said, " God bless everyone who came out to support me at my ordination. Special blessings to my spiritual father and his team, Archbishop Damson. I also want to extend my appreciation to Reverend Obofour Kweku Antwi, may God bless you and I appreciate all that you did for me. Same goes to another spiritual father of mine, Computer man, may God bless you, Pastor T.T, may God bless you. And many thanks to all who came to support".

A bishop is an ordained clergy member who is entrusted with a position of authority and oversight in a religious institution. In traditional Christianity, bishops claim apostolic succession, a direct historical lineage dating back to the original Twelve Apostles.



Bishop Patricia Asiedu has recently been in the news for all the bad reasons, She was arrested on Tuesday night, April 21, 2021, and her Tv stations, Thunder TV and Ice1 TV were shut down for defrauding people of money and advertising money doubling content as well as operating without licenses.



Also, she was recently in the news for allegedly leaking a video of gospel singer, Joyce Blessing in an intoxicated state while prophesying her love to her ex-lover.



