The 8 Ghanaian musicians Nana Aba Anamoah recommended to Samuel Eto’o

“I’m sorry but not really,” was Samuel Eto’o Fils’ response when Nana Aba Anamoah asked if he listens to any Ghana artiste, making the Ghanaian broadcaster recommend a few to the Cameroon football legend and administrator who was willing to hear the names.

Taking the first spot was award-winning rapper Sarkodie and for observers, it was not surprising that the SarkCess Music boss was on top of the list considering the level of love the broadcaster has for the musician.



In 2017, she described Sarkodie as “super talented” and chose him “over anybody in every department” stressing in her interview with Naa Ashorkor on Asaase Radio early this year that her love for Sarkodie “goes beyond music”.



Looking smart in her purple over-the-knee pencil dress with a brooch pinned on her left breast, Nana Aba Anamoah, who completed her looks with simple but glamorous natural makeup and hair extension tied in a ponytail bun, after mentioning Sarkodie to Samuel Eto’o, followed with Mr drew, King promise, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, MzVee, Adina and Becca.



“Check them out when you go back to your room. You’ll love their music,” the broadcaster who engaged Eto’o in a forty-minute interview said.



Why Eto’o was in Ghana

Samuel Eto’o, President of the Cameroon Football Federation and Qatar Legacy Ambassador arrived in Ghana Thursday to engage the football association, supporters and the media ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.



Ghana in Group H at World Cup 2022 tournament



Ghana has been drawn against Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in the 2022 World Cup. The Balck Stars will first face Portugal before taking on Korea Republic and then, Uruguay.







