The Ben I know doesn’t do drugs! - Afia Schwarzenegger fumes over police report on Kikibees CEO’s death

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has expressed her concerns about a police report on the death of the late Kikibees and Noire Lounge CEO, Mr. Bennet Adomah.

According to her, the late Bennet Adomah is someone who was not into drugs prior to his death hence the police report citing the fact that she took substances and became hyperactive is questionable.



The media personality also bemoaned why the police would present a report without conducting an autopsy to find out whether their claims were genuine enough for the court to adopt in handling the matter.



Afia Schwarzenegger reiterated that she demands justice for the demise of the late Bennet Adomah who lost his life under weird circumstances that have raised eyebrows of some members of the public.



“The Ben I know doesn’t do drugs…That's all I'm saying...And how do you make this claim without an autopsy? We demand justice #Justice4Kikibee” she wrote on her Instagram page in reaction to the poster of the one-week observation of the late Bennet Adomah.

Per the police’s report that was presented in court, although Ben was in his lover’s house the night he died, claims that she stabbed or shot him are untrue.



The reports contained that Ben, prior to visiting his girlfriend took in some substances and became hyperactive, a situation which resulted in an altercation upon reaching her residence.



The reports further disclosed that their altercation got heated and the deceased started destroying properties in the house and this compelled the girlfriend to even manoeuvre her way out of the scene.



The police said Ben was later found on the floor with marks on his arms and blood oozing out of his nose, a development which seemed as though he slumped and fell.

A report published by Angel FM’s court correspondent monitored by GhanaWeb contained,



“According to the facts the police gathered, the lady did not harm the deceased. Per Police findings, he took in some substances and became very high. So, because he was in a hyperactive state, he tried to harm the lady when he got to the house. This caused him to smash a glass on the floor and the lady managed to escape from the room.



"They said he started destroying things in the room and it appears that he slumped and fell to the ground, hitting his head on the ground in the process. The only marks on his body were on his arms and his thumb. His nose was bleeding and it somehow proves that he slumped and fell on the tiles.”



Also, the lawyer for the suspect was said to have dispelled claims that his client stabbed the deceased.

He argued that the ‘murder’ charge his client had been slapped with was inappropriate.



“Because it is a murder case, she has not been asked to plead guilty or not. Her lawyer is even saying that the murder charges being leveled against her are inappropriate. They said they would go to every length to prove that their client is not guilty. He wasn’t killed by his side chick. Also, news that his side chick’s other boyfriend confronted and killed him is false,” the reports added.



Meanwhile, the case was adjourned to October 27.



