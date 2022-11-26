The Black Stars fought honourably – Former France Ambassador

Former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie AVÉ

Former France Ambassador to Ghana, Ann Sophie Ave has reacted to Ghana's World Cup match with Portugal.

Portugal got a slim 3-2 win against Ghana on Thursday, November 24, 2022.



Ghanaians have expressed their disappointment in referee Ismail Elfath over his poor officiating.



Popular sports journalist, Saddick Adams has been among the many who have called on FIFA to review and sanction the referee.



Reacting to the performance of Ghana, former French Ambassador, Anne-Sophie Avé tweeted that the Black Stars fought honourably.

She was also happy about the two goals scored by Ghana. Her tweet read: “Look at it this way. Out of 3 subsaharian African teams, Ghana ???????? is the only one who scored 2 goals. And against Portugal ???????? Sad of course but still proud they fought honourably.”



Check out the tweet below:



