The 'Blood Crew' storms Kumasi with annual musical con­cert

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: thespectatoronline.com

Sensational gospel music group, ‘The blood crew’, has once again proven their mettle as one of the best gospel groups in Ghana.

The Blood crew hosted their annual musical con­cert, ‘The Blood Effect’, at Family Chapel Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2023 in Kumasi.

This year’s theme was ti­tled ‘Beauty For Ashes’ from the scripture Isaiah 61:3.

The group, which has been in the system for about seven years now, has never stopped impacting lives with great gospel music and per­formances.

Gospel ministers who were present at the event included Kofi Owusu Peprah, Adwoa Antwiwaa, Minister Sylaz Minkz and Minister Daniel Owusu Ansah.

The Blood Crew gave powerful ministrations and performed over 30 songs, which included medleys and some of their own composed songs, such as ‘like Change My Heart’.

The Blood crew paid a tribute to their sound engi­neer and producer, Agya Yaw, who passed away in April.

Gospel Minister Onasis Kontor and The Peculiar People also gave their best performances during the programme, with lots of renditions of the old Ghana­ian songs.

