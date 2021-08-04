The Bra Charles I mentioned in my song not Shatta Wale – Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, well known as Sarkodie, has talked about the speculations surrounding his ‘Rollies and Cigar’ song.

The song on his ‘No Pressure’ album triggered assumptions that he was referring to Shatta Wale after he mentioned “Bra Charles” in one of the lines.



But speaking to Sammy Flex in an interview on Zylofon FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Sarkodie stated that he was not referring to his brother, Shatta Wale. He emphasized that it was never personal.



Sarkodie also revealed how his manager, AngelTown advised him to take some names out.

The multiple-award-winning rapper said the song does not match his ‘musical taste’ if names are taken off.



