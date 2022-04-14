'The Cross': Jojo Immanuel-Lawson releases new official music video

Source: Nii Lamptey, Contributor

International gospel artiste, Jojo Immanuel-Lawson, who is a British/Ghanaian with over 30-years of ministry tenure, presents his official single and music video - “THE CROSS”.

The enthralling lyrics and performance of “The Cross”, is an evocative reminder of the price of our reconciliation and God’s ultimate act of mercy. The lyrics draw us more deeply into the mystery of the cross.



It is evidentially, the kind of heartfelt worship songs and videos that Jojo Immanuel-Lawson has become illustrious. It captures both the essence of the bowing before the cross in veneration, while also acclaiming the victory and triumph of the sacrifice:



“What kind of love is this? I cannot comprehend Though, I did you wrong Still you took my pain”



This powerful acclamation of the power of the cross allows the listener to be more reflective. It is unquestionably, an uplifting anthem and very well suited for the Supreme Festival of the Christian Calendar – EASTER and indeed the very essence of our journey of faith.



This music and the video accompanying it are definitely anthemic and worshipful in equal measure. The listener is treated to an emotional and yet spiritual journey through the redemptive process; the pre-redemption and post-redemption disposition.



It leaves you in a state of meditation on the pain of the cross that brought us freedom and the significance of a dogged refusal to allow this painful cycle to replicate, by our lifestyle choices.

It is the perfect response to remembering the salvation won for us by the sacrifice on the cross.



Our journey of faith begins and ends with the cross and the redemption and deliverance, brought to us by this great sacrifice of our savour, must not be consigned to oblivion. This music by Jojo Immanuel-Lawson is commemorative.



As has become his signature statement, in this music and the video accompanying it, “God certainly takes all the glory and Christ exalted”.



