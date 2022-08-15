The Ghanaian Muslim bride who won hearts with her 11 outfit changes

Muslim bride, Zainab Ibrahim

A Ghanaian Muslim bride, Zainab Ibrahim, topped social media trends over the weekend with her display of style and elegance in the 11 different outfit changes at her marriage ceremony.

The wedding put together by Sprout Events has witnessed top wedding blogs across Africa sharing videos and photos of the highly-endowed, bubbly bride who received all the love and attention on her big day.



Zee slayed in all her traditional gowns, including a white lace wedding gown that hugged her snatched body. Her outfits were put together by designers, Dornee and Rahim Fae.



Social media users have showered the new bride with complimentary messages and well wishes in her union.



Others commented that African women are indeed blessed with beauty.



Check out the videos below:

OPD/BOG