The Ghanaian music industry is a ‘who you know’ system – Beatz Hynex

Ghanaian Musician, Beatz Hynex

Upcoming Ghanaian musician and beatmaker, Beatz Hynex, has lamented the state of affairs in the Ghanaian music industry and how it does not favor upcoming artists like himself.

Interviewed on eTV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, Foster Romanus asked what he makes of the current state of the Ghanaian music industry. He opined that the industry is not helping upcoming artistes because it has become a ‘who you know’ system.



“We have the talent but because we don’t have any links in the industry, they don’t help play our music. They see it that since they don’t have any personal connection with us, they have no need to play our music”, he said.



According to the artiste, anyone who wants to venture into music in Ghana without any links in the industry can only succeed if they have the favor of God upon them. He stated that this divine favor has helped a few artists to be able to get into the industry, however, it only comes once in a blue moon.

Foster again questioned him on why he is still into music if the industry is not helping, to which he replied, “We’re still in it because right now, social media and the internet have shown us a few things that we previously did not know”.



He added that “Even though the industry is not pushing well now, thanks to social media and the internet, I have been able to put my songs on streaming sites and I know in two or more years that song will generate something small for me”



Beatz Hynex lamented that it is very difficult to be an artist in Ghana but he believes there is hope for upcoming artists and the music industry as a whole.