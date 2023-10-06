The ‘God of NPP’ – Piesie Esther as she serenades Akufo-Addo with 'Waye Me Yie' song

Piesie Esther ministering to President Akufo-Addo

A video of Piesie Esther, serenading President Akufo-Addo with her popular ‘Waye Me Yie’ song has been met with interesting reactions from netizens online.

At the 40th anniversary celebration of veteran gospel singers, Tagoe sisters, Piesie Esther walked straight to President Akufo-Addo’s seat and ministered to him, while patrons looked and cheered on.



Maintaining close contact with the president, who was captured listening attentively to the ministration, Piesie Esther specially dedicated parts of the song’s hook to him.



“While I was embarrassed by enemies, I resorted to prayer and cried out to God to save me,” Piesie sang, after which she replaced the line, “The God of Jacob lifted me” with “The God of NPP lifted me.”



This triggered laughter from the president as well as some mixed reactions from patrons, including the event hosts, Tagoe sisters.

However, some netizens online have condemned the development while others have applauded the gospel singer for what has been termed, a smart approach to marketing herself to the president.



Watch the video below:





EB/BB