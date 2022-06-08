0
Menu
Entertainment

The Grace Experience, USA will be filled with testimonies - Ohemaa Mercy declares

Ohemaa Mercy US Crew Ohemaa Mercy with the 'Grace Experience, USA’ crew

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: MzGee Ghana

Lead performer for the maiden edition of Millicent Yankey’s ‘Grace Experience, USA’, Ohemaa Mercy has declared the concert will be filled with testimonies.

The winner of the Gospel Song of the Year, 3music and VGMA, touched down in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, elated about the opportunity to minister there for the first time. She disclosed the ‘Grace Experience, USA’ will be “one in town”.

“Finally, I am in Atlanta. This is my first time in Atlanta for nobody else than my daughter, Millicent Yankey. Let me tell you, the ‘Grace Experience, USA’ is going to be one in town. Wherever you are, let me take this opportunity to invite you to the throne room of God with a heart full of worship and I am telling you, the grace of God will be so much, you will go home with testimonies,” Ohemaa Mercy said on her arrival.

Host of the ‘Grace Experience, USA’, Millicent Yankey, who is also the female artiste of the year for Ghana Music Awards, USA, expressing her gratitude to Ohemaa Mercy, seized the opportunity to invite all and sundry to endeavor to make it to EHall, Atlanta, 15505 Beaver Ruin RD Norcross, GA 30093 on June 11 at 4 pm for the concert.

The Grace Experience, USA will also see ministration from Selina Boateng, Cee of Mentor fame, Sarah Sings, Gina Idan, Rita Queen, Lady Joy P and the only man standing Daniel Nettey.





Source: MzGee Ghana
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies
Togbe Afede's aide slams Adom-Otchere
Togbe Afede attended 39 out of 242 meetings of Council of State - Adom-Otchere
I told my daughter not to eat, drink anything her father gives her – Mother of ‘ritual-killing’ victim