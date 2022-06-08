The Grace Experience, USA will be filled with testimonies - Ohemaa Mercy declares

Ohemaa Mercy with the 'Grace Experience, USA’ crew

Source: MzGee Ghana

Lead performer for the maiden edition of Millicent Yankey’s ‘Grace Experience, USA’, Ohemaa Mercy has declared the concert will be filled with testimonies.

The winner of the Gospel Song of the Year, 3music and VGMA, touched down in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, elated about the opportunity to minister there for the first time. She disclosed the ‘Grace Experience, USA’ will be “one in town”.



“Finally, I am in Atlanta. This is my first time in Atlanta for nobody else than my daughter, Millicent Yankey. Let me tell you, the ‘Grace Experience, USA’ is going to be one in town. Wherever you are, let me take this opportunity to invite you to the throne room of God with a heart full of worship and I am telling you, the grace of God will be so much, you will go home with testimonies,” Ohemaa Mercy said on her arrival.



Host of the ‘Grace Experience, USA’, Millicent Yankey, who is also the female artiste of the year for Ghana Music Awards, USA, expressing her gratitude to Ohemaa Mercy, seized the opportunity to invite all and sundry to endeavor to make it to EHall, Atlanta, 15505 Beaver Ruin RD Norcross, GA 30093 on June 11 at 4 pm for the concert.



The Grace Experience, USA will also see ministration from Selina Boateng, Cee of Mentor fame, Sarah Sings, Gina Idan, Rita Queen, Lady Joy P and the only man standing Daniel Nettey.









