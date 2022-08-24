The Nigerian musician whose wife has donated a kidney to in order to save his life

Eedris Abdulkareem of 'Jagga Jagga' fame

Eedris Turayo Abdulkareem Ajenifuja, popularly known as Eedris Abdulkareem has had a successful kidney transplant after his wife, Yetunde donated one to him, a statement from his management, Lakreem Entertainment, said.

The 46-year-old and his wife, according to the statement are recuperating.



Management expressed excitement about the development while thanking the general public for their prayers and support.



The team has called on all to continue praying for the couple for a speedy recovery.



The statement read, “It is with unspeakable joy and undiluted thanksgiving that the management of Lakreem Entertainment officially releases the news of the successful kidney transplant surgery on Nigerian Hip Hop Czar and activist Eedris Abdulkareem, and his most gracious donor – his lovingly dedicated wife YT, some hours ago.



“Our unalloyed thanks and appreciation go out to all well-meaning Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, and all his fans from across the globe who prayed for, cared for, reached out to and supported this wonderful couple during this health crisis. May your individual and collective wells never run dry.



“As the recuperation and healing process begins for both of them, with the best that science can offer, under the ever benevolent gaze of the Almighty God, surrounded by the love and care of family, we ask that the prayers and support be sustained as they gradually get back on their feet again.

“In conclusion, we must emphasise the fact that Nigerians are indeed at the peak of the pack when the need arises. We as a People are simply awesome; all that we need is good and purposeful governance. Indeed, our God is good…all the time! God bless us all”



Eedris Abdulkareem is popular for his monster hit song ‘Jagga Jagga’ which was the title track of his 2004 album. The song was tagged controversial making the musician offer some explanations.



“‘Jagga Jagga’ is not an abusive word. It has just pinpointed what is happening in our democracy, in our environment, in our society and put it back to our people. Many people are not educated in Nigeria. What is the percentage of education in Nigeria? I just pointed out the ills in the society; let’s see how we can improve it,” he said in a video at the time.







BB