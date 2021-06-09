The SuperJazzClub releases music video for Cameras

One of Ghana’s leading alternative acts, The SuperJazzClub, has released its long-awaited song 'Cameras', along with an interesting music video.

In the clip, the collective can be seen exploring their individual takes on fashion in very visually appealing ways.



The visuals playfully capture each member’s personality, while daring to challenge the viewer’s imagination.



With quirky, fun, and explorative outfits doused with a spritz of retro-themed madness, the tribe of multi-talented singers, writers, producers, and instrumentalists, have put together a delightful taste of the many outstanding videos that they are yet to create and showcase to a growing range of new audiences.

Find the visuals for 'Cameras' below.



