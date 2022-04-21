The allure about Lynx was built from years of sweat, toil – Richie Mensah

Richie is CEO of Lynx Entertainment

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lynx Entertainment has opened up about his success story.

Recently, Richie celebrated the 15 anniversary of Lynx.



He has revealed that the journey has not been easy. According to him, he nearly gave up along the way.



Richie Mensah stated that he is where he is now because of consistency.



“I always tell people that the Lynx they see today was not the same 10 or 15 years ago when we started. It’s been tough and there were times I questioned myself on why I even got into this in the first place but here I am today celebrating a decade and half of my sweat.

“You need to persist in this industry if you want to make it bigger than Lynx. Keep going and fight through the challenges. Without persistence, there will be no results; we must get that understanding,” he told Graphic Showbiz.



“Those coming up should also understand that the allure they see about Lynx is as a result of sweat, toils and years of not giving up.



“People will marvel if I open up on what I went through initially but today, everybody sees the glitz and glamour thinking that was attained without any sacrifice. It never works like that,” Richie added.