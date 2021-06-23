The antidote to Ghana’s film industry revival is funding – Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has prescribed funding as the only antidote for the movie industry.

He said the movie industry in Ghana can only survive and be revived if money is pumped into it.



Speaking to Christian Agyei Frimpong on Anigye Mere on Onua FM, he pointed out that governments can inject some funds into our movie industry to save it from the current deplorable state.

The man of God suggested that the film industry must be looked at and funded to compete with the global film industry because it creates many jobs which will bring money into our economy.



He said: “The industry which was vibrant during the era of our premier president Dr Kwame Nkrumah now lacks modern equipment. And if we want the industry to compete on the global market, then the government should inject funds into it.”