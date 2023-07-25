'The ass has become an asset' – Michy discusses body enhancement

Media personality, Michy

Media personality and the ex-girlfriend of Shatta Wale, Michy has asserted that men influence ladies to undergo a body enhancement.

According to her, most ladies have mentioned that men are attracted to a certain body shape thus, they also undergo surgeries to look attractive to these men.



Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra FM, she further stated that she has realized a lot of these ladies who enhance their body begin to experience some changes in their life which includes, traveling outside the country as well as living a comfortable life therefore, men are the ones investing in such new traits by women.



“In this generation, the ass has become an asset and it looks like there’s a stereotype, there is a type of body you are supposed to have which has become the new normal among women. Off late, when you enhance your butt, you go on holiday, you buy Benz and other cars. I don’t know how that came about but I think you men are the ones investing in that. Because if you ask, they will tell you that is what the men like”, she said.



During the interview, the media personality was asked if she had enhanced any part of her body and she admitted that she has undergone some surgeries, not just for the body but also for other reasons.



She added that she is comfortable with her body shape and sees no need for her to undergo a body enhancement.

“I have been through several surgeries, not just for cosmetics but for other stuff as well. We are lucky to be alive. When I remove my clothes, I love the way I look when I am naked. When I am in a dress, you’ll think I have flat buttocks but when I remove my dress and look into the mirror, I look sexy. I am fit and that is all that matters”, she stated.



