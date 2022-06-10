0
The beautiful songs Sonni Balli was featured on

Sonni Balli Sbsb Sonni Balli

Fri, 10 Jun 2022

Sonni Balli dies

Dancehall legend said to have died following cardiac arrest

Sonni Balli mourned, family consoled

The legendary dancehall artiste although dead would continue to remain in the hearts of Ghanaians and his contribution to the music industry would be long remembered.

Paramount among the key achievements of Sonni Balli was his role in the establishment of reggae and rap as a music genre in the country. Sonni Balli was one of the notable Ghanaian musicians who made reggae and rap songs in the late 90s and served as an inspiration to musicians in the generations after him.

Sonni Balli was reported dead on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

While we continue to mourn his death and grieve with his family, we share with readers bangers that Sonni Balli was featured in.

He was featured on Adidede by Mary Agyapong in her song Ade Dede



He was also featured on Slim Busterr’s ‘Georgina’

In 2012, he was featured on Zigi’s ‘Amanda’



Together with the G-Life group they produced songs like ‘Wate N’ani Ayera’ and ‘Ko Na Menko’



He featured El on his single 'Ebor su'



He was on Shatta Wale’s hit single 'Kings of DC'

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
