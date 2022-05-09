The best, so-so and worst dressed at the VGMA

1
The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ceremony kicked off at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center, on May 7, 2022.

As stars stepped out for one of the biggest events in entertainment, we take a look at what luxurious style was on display as many of them took months of planning to show off on the big day.

The 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has long been a stage for stylists and celebrities to cement their collaborations, as well as a laboratory for designers to showcase some truly inventive designs.

With stars like Berla Mundi, MzVee, Mona4Reall, and AJ Sarpong among others, on the red carpet, the star-studded extravaganza continues as a feast for luxury creations.

While some dressed to impress, others including the host of the evening, Berla Mundi raised the style mark.

Here are the best, so-so and worst dressed celebrities of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, 2022.

Best dressed celebrities



















So-so dressed













Worst dressed













