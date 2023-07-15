0
The biggest challenge in label management is poaching – Kaywa

Highly Spiritual record label's renowned music producer, sound engineer, and CEO, Kaywa, has chosen to leave his former signees, including Lasmid and Mr Drew, to God after feeling abandoned by them.

Despite investing significantly in their careers and propelling them to fame, Kaywa expressed his disappointment with their decision to part ways with the label.

Kaywa, whose real name is David Kojo Kyei, in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, revealed his perspective on the matter and rather than harboring bitterness or uttering negative remarks about his former artistes, explained that he preferred to leave them in God's hands.

“I know how painful it can be to invest in new artistes only for them to leave when they reach their peak, but that is life. If I should consider all these, I would not sign on any artiste again but one thing I tell myself is that I am building national assets.

“Everyone knows the role I played in the lives of all the artistes who left my record label. The little impact I made in their careers is enough joy for me and if they become like the Sarkodies, Shatta Wales and Stonebwoys, I will take the credit for that. Dr Duncan might not be very wealthy but everyone knows what he did for Sarkodie,” he said.

He described poaching as a major challenge with signing artistes.

“These musicians are poached by individuals or other record labels that feel they have the money to buy anyone. Most of these musicians will leave when they come with juicy offers.

“I want to appeal to the poachers to rather work with the original record labels where the artistes are signed on instead of going through the back door and convince the artistes to leave”, he said.

Regarding the possibility of working with his former signees if they were to return, Kaywa made it clear that his policy at Highly Spiritual was against such a scenario.

“I have a policy at Highly Spiritual record label and that is no come-back after exiting. That is not good for the brand, however, we can have a good relationship but you can’t work with the label again.

“The likes of Krymi, Kurl Songx, Yaw Berk and others still come to my office or call me anytime but as for coming back as a former signee that won’t be possible”, he disclosed.

Popular artistes including Kurl Songx, Yaw Berk, Krymi, Keche among others were once upon a time signed to Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual record label.

