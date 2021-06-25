The biggest misconception about me is I use big English – M.anifest

Rapper M.anifest

M.anifest strongly disagrees with the view that he uses big English in his songs, describing it as the biggest misconception about his career.

"The biggest misconception about me is that I use big English. It's a very trash rumour that grew legs over that time," he said with a grin.



He made the statement in an honest 3 minutes 13 seconds video conversation with CNN, which he uploaded on his Youtube page.



In the video, the rapper takes CNN crew on a driving tour in Accra while speaking about his career, which started in the United States in 2005.



Known privately as Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, M.anifest has produced several hit songs and officially has 7 albums.



His last album, The Gamble, released in 2019, featured Grammy award winner Burna Boy. This was after the Nigerian featured M.anifest on the Grammy-nominated African Giant album.



His brilliant works have fetched him 12 awards, including Ghana's Best Rapper in 2013 and 2017, and many nominations in 16 years.

This easily passes as a successful career, but M.anifest has a different way of measuring success.



"I have always spoken clearly about purpose and mission and what drives me," M.anifest said.



"But currently I know there's so much further to go. I know I have not close to even scratched the surface of my potential".



"So I'm motivated to really now get into overdrive, no pun intended.



I'm not the kind of artist in which in had one shot trajectory. So my most successful song is going to be my next song if you're talking just numbers, but that is not what the measure of success is for me," he added.