The bigwigs and all the action at Delay’s 41st birthday party

Deloris Frimpong Manso’s 41st birthday saw invited guests ranging from colleagues in the industry to business partners, family and friends, throng the joyous gathering with casual yet stylish apparel to honor the renowned media personality.

Held in Accra on Friday, June 23, 2023, the event was graced by Asante Kotoko's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah; CEO of MultiChoice Ghana, Alex Okyere; CEO of Maritime Hospital, Dr. Kwasi Afriyie Acheampong; CEO of CODCO, Charles Poku Darko; media personalities Andy Dosty and Jon Germain; and footballer Jerry Akaminko.



With many of the attendees clad in jeans and white shirts, the gathering was treated to musical performances from gospel musician Nacee and Highlife musicians KK Fosu, Kuami Eugene and Fameye. The celebrant and the guests couldn't help but dance, sing along, and support the brilliant artists during the performances while simultaneously documenting the special moments on their phones.



Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as "Delay," is highly regarded for her exceptional interviewing skills, characterized by her composed demeanor and insightful questions. With a remarkable television career spanning over fourteen years, Delay has firmly established herself as a formidable brand in the industry.



Delay's broadcasting journey began in 1999 at Life FM in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region. In 2005, she joined Top Radio in Accra, hosting a midmorning show until 2007. From 2007 to 2016, she worked with Oman FM. It was during her time at Oman FM in 2008 that Delay launched her own television show, 'The Delay Show,' which continues to captivate audiences to this day.

Currently, Delay serves as the host of the drivetime show on Wontumi Radio, further expanding her influence and connecting with a wide audience. Her enduring success and dedication to her craft have solidified her status as one of Ghana's most prominent media personalities.







