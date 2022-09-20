The black mourning dress Rebecca Akufo-Addo wore to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The private funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest British Monarch was attended by family and selected world leaders including Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo and First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

71-year-old Rebecca graced the ceremony in a black dress designed by Ghanaian designer, Ebenezer Harrison of Ezer.



The chantilly dress had long sleeves with extra details at the ends, one of Rebecca's signature looks.



She complimented her look with a turban headpiece put together by Velma Accessories. Several guests including British royals demonstrated high fashion in their neatly put-together dresses and designer hats by British fashion houses.



Although Ghana's First Lady had a solemn face, her mourning cloth made her stand out among the many who were present at Westminster Abbey on September 19.



She gracefully walked beside her husband, Nana Akufo-Addo as they paid their last respect to the late Queen.

For years, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has employed the services of local designers to style her for important and national occasions.



Ezer's Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb on Tuesday read: "Her Excellency @rakufoaddo arrived at Westminster Abbey Monday donning this chantilly dress with an illusioned raglan cut and a deconstructed sleeve detail by us."



Check out Rebecca's dress below:

















OPD/WA