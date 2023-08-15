'The butt is an attraction to getting what you want' – Relationship expert as she flaunts her body

Blessing Okoro is a self-acclaimed relationship expert

Relationship coach, Okoro Blessing has been captured in the trends once again after sharing another controversial piece of advice.

The self-acclaimed relationship expert explained that a woman's backside is not a sign of accomplishment or self-assurance but rather an attraction.



Speaking further, she explained that a lady is likely to fulfill all her materialistic desires if she uses her butt skillfully.



She added, that since men nowadays adore backsides, possessing has somewhat become a requirement for all women.



"Yansh is not an achievement or confidence. But it’s an attraction to getting anything you want if you have brains. Forget the noise men love yansh, smart women will use it to attract them and get anything from them.



"Remember what they say they want in public is not what they want in private. Have yansh but have sense and everything will work together for your good. Women is ok to have yansh but don’t put pressure on yourself, just make money and every other thing shall be added on to you. Forget men they are just noise makers in public, in private yansh humble them," she stated.

odunayo_pop: "Ble ble .. watin u Dey advice d youth with ur caption .. Na wa oo .. I just pity people wey look up to u .. so u saying we wey no do yansh can’t get anything we want in this life Dey play Regina Daniel no do yansh and she Dey places wey u no fit think say u go reach in d next 5 yrs"merveille699: "Now that I have the yansh and I no see money does that mean I don’t have sense?! I’m don’t understand oo"jamesnoah2: "You are telling them that when girls have Yansh she can do runs , that is what you trying to say , you are telling girls to do runs okay"

i_am_nadine_paris: "My husband don give me 2M say make I hustle another add go do my nyash, my sweetheart too love nyash"



val_de_oliveira1: "Na YNASH be life oh, we value YNASH more then anything in a woman Nowadays oh because we dey see the YNASH before character oh. I go lie for you again"



official_easylife: "Exactly you are right, so many men love yansh but not fake yansh"