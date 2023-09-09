The chiefs want to send LilWin to an early grave – Kwaku Manu on Afigya Kwabre MP contest

One of the factors that has 'triggered' LilWin to contest the Member of Parliament seat in the upcoming general elections is the encouragement from chiefs and kinsmen in his constituency.

The Kumawood actor, in an interview with PeaceFM’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, disclosed that his decision to embark on the political journey stems from the encouragement and backing he received from chiefs and elders within the Afigya Kwabre South constituency.



“In October of last year, I found myself in a situation where a group of elders approached me. They had already discussed the possibility of me becoming their MP as an independent candidate.



"In our region, many of the youth face hardships stemming from drug and alcohol issues. So, I think if I come, I will focus on jobs...because there are no jobs, they are engaging in all kinds of deviant behaviours,” he earlier stated.



However, Kwaku Manu senses foul play and has cautioned LilWin in that regard.



According to him, the said chiefs, whom he described as selfish, are only pushing LilWin against the wall, for their own personal gains.

“They just want to lead him to an early grave. He shouldn’t allow himself to be deceived. The chiefs are only selfish, they are only interested in the benefits. They just want money.



"Which party has a stronghold in that constituency? NPP? Then the people won’t ditch the NPP and vote for him as an independent candidate. As for the chiefs, how many are they? It could be that a particular chief in that town doesn’t have a good relationship with his people. So how do they rally support for you?”



Citing Salinko as an example, Kwaku Manu, warned LilWin against the dangers of politics.



“Do you remember what happened to Salinko sometime back? The party took back their properties and even the Tundra they gave him,” he averred.









