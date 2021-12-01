‘The church also finds you boring’ – DKB tackles Sister Derby

Deborah Vanessa popularly known as 'Sister Derby' is a Ghanaian singer cum socialite

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB has lambasted Sister Derby after she established that attending church is boring.



According to DKB, the church also finds Sister Derby boring in the same manner in which she does.



It can be recalled that Sister Derby during an exclusive interview with blogger Nkonkosa described the church as boring and not helpful because, in her previous attendances, she prayed for the same things over and over again.



The ‘pure water’ crooner said, “I don’t go to church because I’m not a fun of it. I used to go and it was boring to me. You have to pray for so many hours over and over again about the same things. I went to church when I was about to write my WAEC and it didn’t help me. I actually regret it. I’m not a fan of copying someone’s lie to live my life. I try to be a good person. For instance, I hardly lie or I don’t lie. I help people a lot and I don’t mind giving my last money out. I separate my organic waste from plastic waste and keep my surroundings clean. That’s what is important.”

But in a sharp rebuttal to Sister Derby’s comments, DKB said;



“Like I said earlier, if you find the church boring, the church also finds you boring. No time to waste time. Unashamed of the Gospel.”



