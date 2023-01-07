The commotion between Sarkodie’s team and security personnel at Black Star Line Festival

Sarkodie

A video shared by entertainment journalist Olele Salvador captured a chaotic scene at the entrance for artistes at the Black Star Lines Festival held at the Independence Square as the security clashed with Sarkodie’s team.

Some security men in uniform could be seen in a heated exchange with Sarkodie’s manager, AngelTown, after which the gate was shut preventing a car believed to be the rapper’s from entering the space.



Insults were heard while some persons were seen pushing each other. At a point, one of the military men cocked the gun before the gate was slammed in the faces of Sarkodie’s team.



“An on-going altercation between Team Sark & the security marking the gates/entrances for artistes as the former tried to make an entry. Not too sure what triggered the ‘fight’ but it seems it had something to do with not letting Sark’s manager, Angel in,” Olele’s caption of the video he shared read.



About the event



The Black Star Line Festival spearheaded by Chicago-based Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper was held in Accra and featured a weeklong series of events and panels across the capital.

The festival was climaxed with a music concert on January 6, 2023. The free concert for fans featured headline performances from T-Pain, Vic Mensa, Erykah Badu, Jeremih, Sarkodie, M.anifest, Tobe Nwigwe, and more.



“Black Americans have become detached from the mother continent, not just physically but also mentally but it’s time to accept who we are as African people. The idea for the festival came after I sat back and looked at how we as Black American artists have performed ten-times over in places like Europe before we ever make it to do a show in Africa,” Mensa told The Africa Report.



“I’m starting this festival so that we can not only perform for our African fans, but it is also my vision to immerse the artists in Ghanaian cultural experiences while they are here,” he added.



Meanwhile, beyond the festival, Mensa will release his sophomore studio album on Roc Nation in early 2023, featuring production from Grammy award-winning Nigerian producer Bongo ByTheWay and will star in the drama African/American set for principal photography in South Africa produced by Academy Award winner, costume designer Ruth E. Carter of Black Panther, Coming 2 America, Forbes reports.





