‘The confidence of an idiot’ - Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Korkor for praising Delay

Controversial comedienne, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has mocked actress, Ellen Asante for making grammatical errors whilst praising Delay.



In a post Afia reacted to on her Instagram, she captioned, “Apuuuuu...Good evening my VAWULENCE committee...She is are ampa!!!! The confidence of an idiot aah ose "YEA"...



"SIANATION" Kyeres3 wa dropi nkwasia slang...Siri play me Birds of the same company slang like their boss,” she insulted in Twi.

Afia’s mockery follows an interview Ellen Asante granted blogger, Zionfelix speaking highly of Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay.



In the interview she said, “When you get closer to Delay before you will know the kind of woman she is” instead of ‘the kind of woman she is” and this is why Afia has taken her time to make a mockery of her.



Ellen, famed for her role as the lead character in the television series, 'Afia Schwarzenegger' disclosed that Delay maintained a good relationship with her crew and actors during the production of the popular series despite the bad picture painted by some of her colleagues to the public.



The likes of Nana Tornado and Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa aka Afia Schwarzenegger have on several platforms alleged that they were not paid by Delay despite being popular on TV at the time.



They added that she exploited them, resulting in numerous misunderstandings that have lasted to date.

Although Delay has been silent on the back of the allegations, Ellen, also known as Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger, has said all those who speak evil of her boss are just ungrateful beings.





ADA/BB