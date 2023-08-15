The cost of LilWin’s new movie, ‘Mr President’ disclosed

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin

Ghanaian comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, is determined to revive the movie industry following the release of a new movie titled ‘Mr. President'.

The actor cum musician has revealed that he invested a lot in the said movie which promises to be a good curtain raiser to the resurrection of the Kumawood industry.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Ezra FM, one of the Directors of the new film, Samuel Kwasi Badu popularly known as Director OT, disclosed that, the entire movie costs about GHC400,000.

“We spent about GHc400,000 in producing the movies. This includes renting an aircraft which cost us $4,000 for 10 minutes shooting, mounting of billboards, media engagement among others”, Director OT told Agropapa the host of ‘Ezra Entertainment Arena’.



The film which would be released on August 26, 2023, was directed by three persons led by seasoned Director and film producer Mr Samuel Nyamekye.