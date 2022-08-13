The cost of my outfit can buy a car – Oseikrom Sikanii

Singer, Oseikrom Sikanii

Singer, Oseikrom Sikanii boasted of how rich he is during an interview with ZionFelix. This is not the first time he is doing that though.

He claimed that he spends over GH¢10,000 a day.



Oseikrom Sikanii added that the cost of his outfit can even buy a car as he doesn't compromise on quality.



He turned to the camera to show that he was wearing an original shirt.



The ‘Sika Duro’ singer indicated that he detests fake items and outfits.

He again disclosed the amount he spends on footwear and the cost of his socks.



Watch the full interview below:



