‘The country is already hard, the least you could have done was to show up’ – Bridget Otoo to Wizkid

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo, is one of the many Ghanaian celebrities who have been vocal about issues pertaining to Wizkid’s absence at the Accra Sports Stadium concert.

Touching on the development, which has since been topical on various media platforms, the outspoken media personality believes that it would have been best for Wizkid to fulfill his side of the bargain.



She said the massive turnout of fans, who purchased expensive tickets in an era where the country is already saddled with economic crises, should have at least compelled the singer to mount the stage.



“The country is in a crisis, things are tough so when people save their 300/500 cedis for a concert just to be happy for a few hours, the least you can do is honour that, make them forget their problems even if it’s just for a few hours, don’t stress them out! #WizkidLiveAccra,” Bridget Otoo wrote on her Twitter page.



One can recall that when tempers of disgruntled patrons were fleeing onto Twitter, a member of Wizkid’s camp, Otunba Daniels, blamed the organizers for Wizkid’s failure to perform.



During a Twitter live session hosted by content creator Kwadwo Sheldon, Otunba explained that several issues occurred behind closed doors, which compelled the artiste’s management to decide not to allow him to perform.



The decision, he said, was taken to protect Wizkid’s international brand.

“Wizkid will not deliberately disrespect his fans. The organizers are to be blamed for whatever happened since they were not ready to make some changes. A lot happened behind the scenes that the management will officially communicate. However, promoters must learn to do the right things and ensure the right structures are in place for such concerts. If you are doing a party and your house is not in order and I don’t want to sit at where everyone will see me but at the back, it is not my duty to explain to them why I did that,” he said.



Meanwhile, Wizkid has expressed his apology to Ghanaians for his failure to fulfill their expectations.



“I apologize to everyone who made the effort to come out for me [on Saturday night. I was charged up, and looking forward to doing this show. Unfortunately, up until the day of this show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented me from putting on a high-quality show that my fans deserve,” parts of his statement shared on Twitter read.



