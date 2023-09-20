The country is not for your father – Shatta Wale drags Akufo-Addo’s daughter over stadium booking

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has called out a daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for allegedly involving herself in a matter likely to set a collision course between himself and industry rival, Stonebwoy.

In a Facebook live on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, Shatta alleged that attempts have been made by officials of the National Sports Authority (NSA) and a daughter of the president who he refused to name to allow Stonebwoy host a show at the Accra Sports Stadium on a date he is also scheduled to hold an event at the same venue.



According to Shatta Wale, his Freedom Wave Concert scheduled for December 20 to 26, 2023, risks being cancelled as the NSA on the directive of the president’s daughter has decided to release the Accra Sports Stadium to Stonebwoy for his event slated for December 22, some three days before his own concert at the stadium.



“When we are telling you that what you dey do will cause a problem because if Stonebwoy dey come do his show 22nd, it go enter into 23rd. How many days do you want us to use to our setup and festivities?” he said in pidgin.



He emphasised that the date for Stonebwoy’s event will not allow him and his team to properly set up for the climax of the Freedom Wave Concert and thus questioned the rationale behind the alleged intervention of the president’s daughter in the matter.



“Me I be street boy, I be play boy, I be hard boy. You understand me? When I dey talk truth, I no dey fear face. The president daughter wey she call the Prof for the stadium there wey she talk to am, massa.

"Madam, if ibi so your life dey, wey you want take your father's power to rule the country, the country no be your father's own. This country eno be your father in own, wey you go fit take any decision wey you no go think deep into am and you no go ask questions into am, how the message was conveyed to you.



"Because your father is the president you think you can take any decision for the citizens? You self play dey your eye top? Play dey your eye top or you think say somebody dey fear for this country? We no dey fear anybody. Man taya! The nonsense thing you people dey do we tire” he lamented.



He further accused the president’s daughter of meddling in irrelevant affairs while cautioning Stonebwoy against any apparent attempt to sabotage his show or compete with him.



“The president’s daughter. You see the thing she dey do. Ghana people dey suffer, dem dey tell you say your father dey make them dey suffer you dey there wey you dey want fight for stadium for show.



"Something wey you no get knowledge about am you dey talk about am. It be so you people go dey, Make you people take the country chop am,” he fumed.

Watch Shatta Wale’s Facebook live below:







GA/SARA