The crowd was too small; I perform at 2am and fans still turn up – Chief One on VGMA Experience

Ghanaian afropop artiste, Chief One, has touted himself as one of the biggest artistes in Ghana, specifically in the Volta region.

Detailing how well his works have been embraced by fans, Chief One, who was one of the performers at the VGMA Experience Concert held at Ho, in the Volta region, said the crowd that witnessed his event was even too small.



Singing his own praises, the 2023 'VGMA Best New Artiste' nominee, said fans usually wait till morning just to catch a glimpse of him whenever he is billed to perform at events.



“The time and the crowd were problems for me. The crowd was too small for me and as for performing at 9pm or 10pm, I didn’t get it. I usually perform at 2am and 5am and people still pull up like this. It is normal. They understand good music and bad music. A lot of songs people are banging and jumping on in Accra won’t work here.



“I believe I am different because its very hard to break out from this part of the country. They play my songs in Togo, Cote d’voire and even in the US. I believe I am doing something different and my type isn’t in the market. I am a big act from this side,” he told GhanaWebTV’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa.



Chief One further expressed that he currently owns the hottest music videos and songs in the country.

This according to him is an achievement `because it is somewhat difficult for an artiste to break out from the Volta region.



“Ewe will be bold at the right time. I know it is hard to break through when you come from this part of town. I am not a one-time hitmaker. When it comes to songs and videos, you can’t show me and my management anything. I have got the hottest videos in this country,” he added.



Watch the video below:







EB/AE