The current generation of musicians have left creativity behind – KK Fosu

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Kaakyire Kwame Fosu known in showbiz circles as KK Fosu has said the new generation of artistes have left creativity behind.

He was speaking on CTV’s ‘Time with the Stars’ hosted by Larry Bozzle.

The artiste said:“In my view, the new musicians have left a lot behind. You see we need to be more creative. You were saying that I sing from my heart. You need to be passionate about what you’re doing. If you’ve noticed, my lyricism is totally different. I invent. I don’t use words or lyrics just because our elders used them.

“If you keep copying, ask yourself, what are you leaving for the generations behind you?”

He however commended the new generation of musicians.

“What I’d say is they are doing marvelous things and I am very proud of them but we shouldn’t forget about the highlife rhythms like the ‘Amponsah Rhythm’ and others. We need to be tactical and creative with them and incorporate them into whatever we do any chance we get,” the artiste stated.

‘Kote Kese (Pluck the big one)’ is the latest song by KK Fosu who now wants to be called:‘Vocalgod’.

