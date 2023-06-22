The days where comedians paint their faces to make people laugh are over – Lekzy DeComic

Ghanaian comedian, 'Lekzy the comic'

Comedian and actor, Lekzy DeComic, has disclosed that Ghanaians have come to understand that there isn't the need to look funny in order to sound funny.

Touching on his career, the stand-up comic actor said the days when people needed to paint their faces to look funny have evolved.



“Comedy in Ghana has been through so many faces and it got to a time that we were really doing well but we also backslide along the way,” he said monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“Now we can see that gradually we are getting back to where we were again but there was a time you needed to beg to perform as a comedian. There’s been growth and now Ghanaians have come to understand that you don’t necessarily have to look funny to sound funny,” he stated in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM.

According to Lekzy, comedians nowadays are mostly strapped in suits, looking all good and decent just like other respectable professions.



“You don’t need to paint your face or dress in a certain way before you make people laugh at what you are saying but now you do comedy all suited up with nice scented perfume.