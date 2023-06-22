0
Menu
Entertainment

The days where comedians paint their faces to make people laugh are over – Lekzy DeComic

Lekzy Decomic 23.png Ghanaian comedian, 'Lekzy the comic'

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Comedian and actor, Lekzy DeComic, has disclosed that Ghanaians have come to understand that there isn't the need to look funny in order to sound funny.

Touching on his career, the stand-up comic actor said the days when people needed to paint their faces to look funny have evolved.

“Comedy in Ghana has been through so many faces and it got to a time that we were really doing well but we also backslide along the way,” he said monitored by MyNewsGh.com

“Now we can see that gradually we are getting back to where we were again but there was a time you needed to beg to perform as a comedian. There’s been growth and now Ghanaians have come to understand that you don’t necessarily have to look funny to sound funny,” he stated in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM.

According to Lekzy, comedians nowadays are mostly strapped in suits, looking all good and decent just like other respectable professions.

“You don’t need to paint your face or dress in a certain way before you make people laugh at what you are saying but now you do comedy all suited up with nice scented perfume.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Failed NDC MP aspirant threatens Chairman – Report
How police rescued two colleagues mistaken for armed robbers in Nkurakan
Anas Aremeyaw Anas defends anonymity
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Axim galamsey gang leader allegedly beats up uncle for testifying against him
Akufo-Addo turned out to be a monumental disappointment – Yvonne Nelson
Horrifying cases of sexual abuse hit Ofoase Ayirebi, perpetrators let loose
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan