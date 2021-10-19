The death prophecy about Shatta Wale that made him fake gun attack

• Shatta Wale breaks silence about supposed gun attack

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale makes reference to a death prophecy in his epistle that explained his decision to feign a gun attack, Monday.



The said prophecy emanated from Bishop Stephen Akwasi aka Jesus Ahoufe, during an interview on Accra FM. The interview is said to have been granted on Tuesday, September 28.



While it is unclear what led to the prophecy, Jesus Ahuofe expressing himself in local dialect Asante Twi said: “On October 18, 2021, a big calamity will befall Ghana. Ghanaians should pray for our musicians, especially dancehall music performers. I saw in my vision that one had lost his life".

“What occurred on October 18, 2007, in South Africa is going to happen in Ghana. The person is a popular dancehall artiste in Ghana. In the spiritual realm, I saw that he was attacked by armed robbers and was shot dead.”



“He needs to consult a man of God to pray and redeem him. I saw this while praying, but in Ghana, when you prophesy, you will be attacked. His first name is Charles. He should pray seriously".







On Monday, October 18, 2021, media reports suggested that Shatta Wale had been shot by some unidentified gunmen. His personal assistant, Nana Dhope, was reported to have confirmed the report to the media saying the incident occurred at East Legon. The report further said Nana Dhope claimed Shatta Wale was receiving treatment at an unnamed medical facility after he managed to escape from his attackers.



The police subsequently “launched an investigation into the matter including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members and all of them claim not to have knowledge of his whereabouts or the alleged incident.”

Hours afterwards, Shatta Wale in a social media post said he feigned the attack because of the death prophecy.



“The statement made by this false prophet has gotten me in a mood of violence since no one in this country cares. So the police of this country want to tell me none of them saw those threatening statements online to take action?” he asked.



“This pastor said 18th October Shatta Wale will be shot and you want to tell me you didn’t see from you cyber-crime department nor did u hear or came across anything like that online? If my life can be threatened and there is no law to take actions on that then I guess I will do what is right in the eyes of God”, Shatta Wale noted.



