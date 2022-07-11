0
The decline in the sale of CDs forced me to release singles in recent times - Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther D1.png Ghanaian gospel musician, Piesie Esther

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther has revealed that the reason why she has kept releasing singles in recent times is due to the fall in sales of CDs.

The musician said she realized that the sale of CDs had declined in recent times, hence she adopted the approach of releasing singles.

She made the revelation while speaking with Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

Piesie Esther said after releasing ‘Okurasinii’, her team discovered CDs were no longer selling, so "I adopted the approach of releasing singles."

She believed that realizing singles was helpful and efficient, which is why she has kept to it.

"Releasing singles is good, it helps you to focus on the song and promote it well so people will get to know the song,” she said.

